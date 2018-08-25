Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Angers 1.
Paris Saint Germain 3-1 Angers
-
Paris St-Germain's potent trio of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as the French champions beat Angers 3-1 in Ligue 1.
Cavani, in his first PSG outing this season after recovering from injury, made it 1-0 with a close-range strike.
Thomas Mangani levelled from the penalty spot for Angers before Mbappe's volley saw PSG retake the lead.
The 19-year-old World Cup winner then set up Neymar to fire in the third goal at Parc des Princes.
Cavani had missed PSG's opening two league games as he continued to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered with Uruguay at this summer's World Cup.
And Ligue 1's top scorer last season could have marked his return with a hat-trick. After his 13th-minute strike he struck the bar with a header and then missed the target with a scissor-kick.
Mbappe also came close to adding to PSG's tally but his late effort was blocked brilliantly by goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.
PSG are three points clear at the top of France's premier division and their next match is away to promoted club Nimes, who were second in the table at the start of the day.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 4KehrerBooked at 21minsSubstituted forN'Sokiat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 12Meunier
- 25Rabiot
- 5Marquinhos
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 85'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 7Mbappé
- 9CavaniSubstituted forNkunkuat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 18Lo Celso
- 19Diarra
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 35Diaby
- 36N'Soki
Angers
- 16Butelle
- 29Manceau
- 8Traoré
- 4Pavlovic
- 15CapelleSubstituted forAit Nouriat 82'minutes
- 18Santamaría
- 10FulginiSubstituted forKangaat 61'minutes
- 17N'Doye
- 5Mangani
- 20Tait
- 22Reine-AdélaïdeSubstituted forEl Melaliat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Michel
- 2Ait Nouri
- 7Manzala
- 11Kanga
- 24Thomas
- 25Bamba
- 28El Melali
- Referee:
- Jerome Miguelgorry
- Attendance:
- 47,105
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away2
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Angers 1.
Attempt saved. Flavien Tait (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Farid El Melali.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mateo Pavlovic.
Wilfried Kanga (Angers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Thomas Mangani.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mateo Pavlovic.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku tries a through ball, but Thomas Meunier is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ludovic Butelle.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Rayan Ait Nouri replaces Pierrick Capelle.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Farid El Melali (Angers).
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Vincent Manceau (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Farid El Melali replaces Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Edinson Cavani.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Kanga (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cheikh N'Doye.
Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Angers 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Booking
Stanley N'Soki (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stanley N'Soki (Paris Saint Germain).
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Wilfried Kanga replaces Angelo Fulgini.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mateo Pavlovic.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mateo Pavlovic.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Stanley N'Soki is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki replaces Thilo Kehrer.