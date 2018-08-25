Italian Serie A
Juventus2Lazio0

Juventus 2-0 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo makes home debut as champions win

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 658 career goals for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo made his home debut for Juventus as they beat Lazio to extend their winning start to the season.

Miralem Pjanic's delightful finish from 25 yards put the Italian champions ahead before Mario Mandzukic struck from close range after half-time.

Ronaldo, a £99.2m summer signing from Real Madrid, has not scored in two Serie A games.

Sami Khedira hit a post for Juve when the game was goalless.

Fans held up banners and posters supporting Portugal forward Ronaldo, making his first competitive appearance for Juve at the Allianz Stadium.

However, he touched the ball only once in the Lazio penalty area in the first half and, shortly before Juve's second goal, had a dipping shot superbly tipped over by Thomas Strakosha.

Ronaldo also missed inside the six-yard box, Joao Cancelo's low cross hitting his heel only to rebound to Mandzukic, who doubled Juve's lead.

Juve have six points from two games, Lazio have lost both their opening games.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 85'minutes
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forCanat 69'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 60'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26Radu
  • 77Marusic
  • 16ParoloBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBadeljat 64'minutes
  • 6Leiva
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDurmisiat 79'minutes
  • 19Lulic
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 8Basta
  • 9Rossi
  • 11Correa
  • 14Durmisi
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 25Badelj
  • 32Cataldi
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 0.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Lazio. Riza Durmisi tries a through ball, but Francesco Acerbi is caught offside.

Booking

Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Sami Khedira.

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Riza Durmisi.

Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Douglas Costa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Lazio 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Wallace (Lazio).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt blocked. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo with a headed pass.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Senad Lulic.

Sami Khedira (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005236
2Napoli22005326
3Atalanta11004043
4Empoli11002023
5Roma11001013
6SPAL11001013
7Sassuolo11001013
8Parma10102201
9Udinese10102201
10Fiorentina00000000
11Genoa00000000
12Sampdoria00000000
13Chievo100123-10
14AC Milan100123-10
15Bologna100101-10
16Inter Milan100101-10
17Torino100101-10
18Cagliari100102-20
19Frosinone100104-40
20Lazio200214-30
View full Italian Serie A table

