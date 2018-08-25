BBC Sport - Watch: Last-gasp Crues edge out Warrenpoint

Watch: Last-gasp Crues edge out Warrenpoint

Philip Lowry strikes in added time to give Premiership champions Crusaders a 2-1 victory over bottom side Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Debutant Maxim Kouogun headed Warrenpoint in front and Jordan Owens levelled before Marc Griffin missed a penalty for hosts.

Lowry popped up with the late winner to leave the Crues three points off the top while Town are still without a point from four games.

