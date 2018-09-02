Delay in match Timm Klose (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Ipswich Town v Norwich City
-
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 12Spence
- 5Pennington
- 4Chambers
- 3Knudsen
- 7Edwards
- 8Skuse
- 11Nolan
- 14Graham
- 39Walters
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 6Chalobah
- 10Harrison
- 18Ward
- 21Downes
- 25Edun
- 30Kenlock
- 33Bialkowski
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37Aarons
- 31Hanley
- 15Klose
- 12Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 10Leitner
- 17Buendía
- 22Pukki
- 25Hernández
- 11Rhodes
Substitutes
- 4Godfrey
- 6Zimmermann
- 18Stiepermann
- 19Trybull
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- 34Thompson
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Timm Klose.
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).
Jordan Graham (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gwion Edwards with a cross.
Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moritz Leitner with a cross following a set piece situation.
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Grant Hanley (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City).
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moritz Leitner (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Jordan Graham (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
