Championship
Ipswich0Norwich0

Ipswich Town v Norwich City

Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Sunday

Line-ups

Ipswich

  • 1Gerken
  • 12Spence
  • 5Pennington
  • 4Chambers
  • 3Knudsen
  • 7Edwards
  • 8Skuse
  • 11Nolan
  • 14Graham
  • 39Walters
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 6Chalobah
  • 10Harrison
  • 18Ward
  • 21Downes
  • 25Edun
  • 30Kenlock
  • 33Bialkowski

Norwich

  • 1Krul
  • 37Aarons
  • 31Hanley
  • 15Klose
  • 12Lewis
  • 27Tettey
  • 10Leitner
  • 17Buendía
  • 22Pukki
  • 25Hernández
  • 11Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 4Godfrey
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 18Stiepermann
  • 19Trybull
  • 32Srbeny
  • 33McGovern
  • 34Thompson
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Delay in match Timm Klose (Norwich City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Timm Klose.

Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).

Jordan Graham (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gwion Edwards with a cross.

Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).

Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moritz Leitner with a cross following a set piece situation.

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Grant Hanley (Norwich City) because of an injury.

Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).

Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City).

Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Moritz Leitner (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).

Attempt missed. Jordan Graham (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).

Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Swansea632175211
7Bolton632188011
8West Brom6312159610
9Wigan6312118310
10Sheff Wed631299010
11Blackburn52306429
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Bristol City52217528
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123811-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603348-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

