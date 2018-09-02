Scottish Premiership
Celtic0Rangers0

Celtic v Rangers

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 23Lustig
  • 20Boyata
  • 35Ajer
  • 63Tierney
  • 21Ntcham
  • 8BrownBooked at 10mins
  • 49Forrest
  • 18Rogic
  • 42McGregor
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Sinclair
  • 12Gamboa
  • 17Christie
  • 29Bain
  • 32Benkovic
  • 88Kouassi

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 19Katic
  • 6Goldson
  • 31Barisic
  • 8Jack
  • 10Ejaria
  • 14Kent
  • 37Arfield
  • 20Morelos
  • 11Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 3Worrall
  • 13Foderingham
  • 15Flanagan
  • 16Halliday
  • 17McCrorie
  • 21Candeias
  • 40Middleton
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Booking

Scott Brown (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).

Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ovie Ejaria (Rangers).

James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

Hand ball by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).

Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 2nd September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4400102812
2Kilmarnock42114137
3Celtic42114227
4Livingston42115417
5St Johnstone42114407
6Rangers41306426
7Hibernian41216425
8Aberdeen412134-15
9Motherwell411268-24
10Hamilton410337-43
11St Mirren410339-63
12Dundee400427-50
