Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Celtic v Rangers
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 20Boyata
- 35Ajer
- 63Tierney
- 21Ntcham
- 8BrownBooked at 10mins
- 49Forrest
- 18Rogic
- 42McGregor
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 9Griffiths
- 11Sinclair
- 12Gamboa
- 17Christie
- 29Bain
- 32Benkovic
- 88Kouassi
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 19Katic
- 6Goldson
- 31Barisic
- 8Jack
- 10Ejaria
- 14Kent
- 37Arfield
- 20Morelos
- 11Lafferty
Substitutes
- 3Worrall
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 16Halliday
- 17McCrorie
- 21Candeias
- 40Middleton
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Booking
Scott Brown (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ovie Ejaria (Rangers).
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieran Tierney (Celtic).
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
Hand ball by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.