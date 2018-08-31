Cardiff City v Arsenal

Mesut Ozil missed Arsenal's last game, but head coach Unai Emery denied reports the midfielder was left out following a row in training

Cardiff's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be out for three months after injuring his knee last weekend.

Fellow winger Junior Hoilett missed the draw at Huddersfield with a groin problem and faces a fitness test ahead of this game.

Mesut Ozil sat out Arsenal's last match through illness, according to the club, but he has trained this week and is available to play.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira may start his first game since joining this summer.

@SimonBrotherton: Arsenal travel to South Wales on the back of their first win under Unai Emery, while Cardiff are still looking to score their first league goal of the new season. But the pre-match attention will focus on Arsenal's team sheet and whether Mesut Ozil is in the starting line-up.

He wasn't involved at all last week, with the club saying his absence was because of illness, denying rumours there was more to it.

Cardiff have picked up a couple of points from the opening three matches, but in two of them their opponents ended the match with 10 men.

This is the first of a tricky trio of games for the newly-promoted Bluebirds, with Chelsea and Manchester City next.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "It will be so difficult for us in the next few weeks, but we've got a great bunch, a great set of fans and we've just got to enjoy it.

"I've got to come up with a recipe to give our fans something to cheer about during the game.

"I think we've got to do the best we can to get the crowd on their feet. We've got to take the Premier League onboard and enjoy it."

It will be a culture shock for some of the new Arsenal players going to Cardiff. However, I think they have enough quality. Cardiff know they will be scrapping for points all season.

Prediction: 0-2

Cardiff are winless in their last 13 games against Arsenal in all competitions (D5, L8).

Their most recent victory against the Gunners was by 3-2 at Highbury in February 1961. They also won the corresponding home game that season (1-0 in September 1960).

Arsenal won both of the previous Premier League meetings, scoring a total of five unanswered goals in the 2013-14 campaign. All but one of those five goals were scored from the 86th minute onwards.

Cardiff are the only club in the top four tiers of English football who have yet to score a league goal this season. However, their defensive record of two goals conceded is bettered only by Liverpool (none).

The Bluebirds could keep three consecutive sheets in the top flight for the first time since 1957.

Cardiff have failed to score in their last four league games, their worst run since a similar sequence in February and March 2014.

Their last league goals were scored by Sean Morrison, who netted a brace against Hull in April. They have since failed to score with 55 consecutive attempts on goal.

They last scored in the Premier League courtesy of a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal in a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in May 2014. The last Bluebirds player to score in the division was Peter Whittingham, who converted a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Stoke in April 2014.

Cardiff's only home league loss this calendar year was April's 1-0 defeat by Wolves.

Manager Neil Warnock is winless in his last nine Premier League games (D5, L4), with his most recent victory coming against Liverpool when in charge of Crystal Palace in November 2014.

