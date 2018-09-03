This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 375. Posted by Chelmsford123on 3 Sept 2018 21:16
361 Chirpy7
Completely agree Chirpy. After AW who’d been there so long, the whole club needs to rebuild. Woolwich will be back, not sure it will be this year, maybe not even next, but they’ll be back I’m sure. I just hope for the chirpy little Woolwich fans’ sake that the owner doesn’t start sacking managers every couple of years for not winning everything in sight.
COYS
Comment number 374. Posted by glenon 3 Sept 2018 20:51
Comment number 373. Posted by tomatomanon 3 Sept 2018 20:35
4 games in and ' be careful what you wish for' is materializing before our eyes,its awful,bring back Wenger,ousted out by fans and media critics who simply talk a good game.I can picture Unai Emery and the team singing in the dressing room that verse from that Sweet song,"Ballroom Blitz" does anyone know the way ,? Did we hear someone say ,We just having got a clue what to do"!!
Comment number 372. Posted by Carlitos Wayon 3 Sept 2018 20:03
Just to up the intellectual nature of this comment section......is that a new toupee Warnock is wearing ?? (See vid above) ....Wigon here he comes
Comment number 371. Posted by Exterminatoron 3 Sept 2018 19:31
@ ironsider
the real irony is you harp on & on about winning the PL
which I for one have NEVER questioned & yet the majority of woolwich fanboyz
then try to deny Spurs were Champions in European competition x 3 !!
So are we to believe that ANY title won by ANY other team doesn't count ?
. . . . then have the audacity to suggest others are deluded morons !
Comment number 370. Posted by Taxi for Ozilon 3 Sept 2018 18:13
366 Popeye - What does this mean in English?
Comment number 369. Posted by Taxi for Ozilon 3 Sept 2018 18:08
Glen - I bet you are a pleasure to live with! Not the sharpest knife in the drawer and then there's your opinion and the wrong one. I hope you never get called up for jury service what with your powers of deduction and open mind. Some of us have the ability to think for ourselves and just because our views don't match yours it doesn't make them invalid.
Comment number 368. Posted by U15787880on 3 Sept 2018 17:52
You may not agree with Taxi for Ozil but i'm pretty sure he isn't a Spurs fan using another name. He may not like Ozil but certainly has not been bad mouthing the club his supports just having an opinion different to yours ( and mine re Ozil), its allowed!
Comment number 367. Posted by glenon 3 Sept 2018 17:42
Taxi for Ozil is N17
Comment number 366. Posted by popeyeon 3 Sept 2018 17:41
ostrich are you now taxi for ozil ostrich you are the deluded 1 known as gascoin or n17 or crafty ball's or chaos vortex but greaves bad mouthing jimmy greaves and spurs cwc triumph. no true spurs fan would do that but rich seems not to be you but supports you, now i suppose supporters from various clubs might agree on a odd thing. but why are arsenal fans agreeing with everything you say
Comment number 365. Posted by Taxi for Ozilon 3 Sept 2018 16:50
Changing the subject....what does everyone think about playing out from the back? Apart from Man City I think it is more of a vanity project for the coaches. It is certainly not for us with our current crop of players. I have kittens watching it. Surely we are better off getting the ball to our more creative players quicker rather than passing it between our defenders and keeper? Thoughts?
Comment number 364. Posted by U15787880on 3 Sept 2018 16:45
363.
Totally agree, just think Unai wants one starting with PL knowhow even if he really isn't that good. Guendouzi already looks good, once he gets someone who can play decently as well it should be much better
Comment number 363. Posted by Taxi for Ozilon 3 Sept 2018 16:40
362 - Xhaka has plenty of PL experience but not much of it has been good. Torreira looked good in the World Cup and also every time he has come on for us as a sub. Its strange that Emery plays a young lad fresh out of the French 2nd tier from the start of the season but not Torreira. Having said that I rate what I have seen of Guendouzi and feel that we would be more solid with him and Torreira.
Comment number 362. Posted by U15787880on 3 Sept 2018 16:20
360. I think Xhaka who has PL experience is being being picked at the moment for that reason, well i hope so, maybe once the two new boys get some PL game time under their belts they will start together and that will only improve the team (big time)
Comment number 361. Posted by U15787880on 3 Sept 2018 16:16
359,
These HYSs are not fit for purpose anymore, lots of real trolling going on so people think any comment against their team is now from a troll. whatever the merits of Ozil the team look a lot more happier these days and its a work in progress and as Lacazette said today they are learning a new way like children.
