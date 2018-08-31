Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's biggest win against Manchester United at Old Trafford for 46 years maintained their 100% start to the season.

TEAM NEWS

Watford boss Javi Gracia will restore his first choice XI after changing his entire team for the Carabao Cup win over Reading in midweek.

Defender Miguel Britos, midfielder Tom Cleverley and forward Gerard Deulofeu all remain unavailable.

Tottenham will be without Erik Lamela, who suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up against Manchester United.

Son Heung-min is also absent as he will be playing for South Korea in the Asian Games final against Japan.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It has been well documented that when Harry Kane was 11 he caught the eye of a Spurs scout when playing against them for a Watford youth team. At that stage, Kane had already been rejected by both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Rarely can Watford have faced up to Kane and Tottenham with such momentum - who could have thought that Javi Gracia would lead them to three successive wins? It's their best start to a top-flight campaign.

Spurs' win at Old Trafford has been rather overshadowed by the tantrums it triggered - which must a bit irritating for Mauricio Pochettino.

His side also have three wins from three games, and Tottenham haven't lost a league game to the Hornets since 1987. Logic suggests they'll keep that sequence intact.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both these teams have started really well. With Watford, I always worry they will have that dip and look like a team cascading towards relegation - but I like the manager.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have not beaten Tottenham in 10 Premier League matches, drawing three and losing seven.

Their last league win over Spurs was 1-0 at home in May 1987. They last beat Tottenham in any competition in a League Cup clash back in 1994.

Watford

Watford have won their opening three matches of a top-flight season for the first time.

The Hornets are looking to win their first four league matches for only the second time in their history, having done so in 1988-89 in the second tier.

Their tally of six Premier League home wins since Javi Gracia took charge is second only to Liverpool.

Only Liverpool (19) have conceded fewer attempts on goal than Watford's 23 in the Premier League this season.

Roberto Pereyra could become the first Hornets player to score in four consecutive top-flight fixtures at home since John Barnes netted in six in a row from November 1986 to February 1987.

Tottenham Hotspur