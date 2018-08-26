Kevin Nolan: Notts County part company with manager

Ex-Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan won 35 of his 84 games in charge of Notts County

League Two side Notts County have parted company with manager Kevin Nolan after a six-game winless run.

Nolan took charge of the Magpies in January 2017 and led them to the League Two play-offs last season.

But they have picked up just one point in five league games this season, with former Leyton Orient boss Nolan's final game a 3-1 defeat by Lincoln City.

First team coaches Steve Chettle and Mark Crossley will take charge of Notts until a new manager is appointed.

"Having conceded 16 goals in our last five matches and being without a win in our last 10 competitive games, we feel now is the time to move forward with a new manager," chairman Alan Hardy told the club website.

"Everybody knows of my desire to restore the fortunes of the world's oldest Football League club and I have invested substantial monies to strengthen our playing squad in the summer.

"Our supporters have responded magnificently by turning out in their droves but, unfortunately, their efforts have not been backed up by performances on the pitch."

Notts are bottom of the League Two table, already seven points adrift of the play-off places.