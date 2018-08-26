Abdoul Camara: Guingamp says Guinean will never play for the club again

Abdoul 'Razza' Camara played 14 times for Guingamp before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last December

French club Guingamp have announced that Guinea international Abdoul 'Razza' Camara will never appear for the club again, due to medical reasons.

The 28-year-old winger, who joined the French Ligue 1 outfit from English club Derby County in June 2017, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last December.

"The club is very sad to announce that Razza Camara will no longer wear the shirt of Guingamp for medical reasons," Guingamp announced on its website.

"It follows a long process of medical examinations that have returned a verdict," the club said.

Camara scored twice and provided an assist in 14 appearances for the club, before suffering the ACL injury against Troyes in early December.

The club further added that the management will continue to provide support for the player.

"All our thoughts are with Razza and his family so that they can overcome this painful ordeal. The entire club wishes him good luck for the next stage of his life. We will be by his side throughout this to help him."

Camara played 26 games and scored just once during his time at Derby, netting in the FA Cup fourth round replay defeat to Leicester in the 2015/16 season.

The much-travelled and vastly-experienced Camara has previously played for French outfits Rennes and Sochaux, Greek club PAOK and Spanish side Mallorca.

Camara began his professional career in France and represented them at U-17, U-18 and U-21 level.

He opted to play for Guinea as a senior international and has featured 16 times for his country of birth, scoring four goals.