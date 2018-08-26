Roy Carroll: Linfield keeper must explain Cliftonville snub says Barry Gray

Roy Carroll refused to shake the hands of Cliftonville players before Saturday's game at Solitude

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray says Linfield keeper Roy Carroll should explain why he didn't shake the hands of Reds players before Saturday's Irish Premiership game at Solitude.

The Northern Ireland keeper, 40, didn't acknowledge Cliftonville players during the pre-match line-up.

"What everyone needs to do is to ask Roy for his explanation," Gray told BBC Sport NI's Irish League Show.

"If he was in my team, I would have a massive issue with it."

Video footage showed the 45-times capped keeper shaking the hands of the match officials before opting to ignore the opposition players as all his team-mates, led by skipper Jamie Mulgrew, fulfilled the normal pre-match ritual.

"Only he can tell why he decided to do that," added the Cliftonville boss.

"For me, it's a 'fair play' handshake. He's decided not to carry that out."

Gray claimed that Carroll's gesture - which has led to widespread comment on social media - was indicative of the goalkeeper's desire to be "centre stage".

"I don't run Linfield. I don't manage them. I'm not too worried what he does or what he doesn't do.

"He wants to be (in) the limelight. There were lot of instances yesterday where he got that," said Gray on the Irish League Show, which will be available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website from 20:30 BST on Sunday.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland have attempted to contact Linfield for comment on Saturday's incident but without success.

Saturday's game ended in a 1-1 draw which moved Linfield back to the top of the Premiership table.