Livingston: Craig Halkett says being relegation favourites suits them

Being considered favourites to be relegated from the Premiership "suits" Livingston, says captain Craig Halkett.

The West Lothian side, who came up through the play-offs in May, earned their first top-flight win of the term against Championship winners St Mirren.

It was Gary Holt's first match in charge following the departure of Kenny Miller after just seven weeks.

"People write us off and expect us to get relegated but that's brilliant," Halkett told BBC Scotland.

"It suited us last season to be dark horses and it will again this year."

Livingston have played three Premiership fixtures so far, with two different managers, but the upheaval does not seem to have unduly affected the players.

Goals from teenage striker Jack Hamilton and defender Alan Lithgow were enough to see off a side who finished 12 points ahead of them in the second tier last term.

"There's been a lot of change but I can't speak highly enough of the squad," said Halkett.

"We've all been close and it's something that was out of our hands, but it's just up to us to buy into the new manager and look forward to hearing his ideas.

"We've got a great changing room we're all really close, so I knew deep down the boys would just come together and I think it showed on the park."