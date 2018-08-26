Motherwell's Peter Hartley did talking on pitch against Rangers - Stephen Robinson

Hartley's late equaliser brought Motherwell their first league point of the season

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley "stepped up" and "did his talking on the pitch" to rescue a point against Rangers, said manager Stephen Robinson.

Hartley was forced to apologise for pre-match comments saying it was "fun to watch" ex-Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose against Motherwell last term.

The centre-back tapped in a 94th-minute corner to complete a frantic 3-3 draw.

"I think actions speak louder than words," Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"I had stern words with Peter; he made a mistake, he shouldn't have said what he said and he came out and was big enough to apologise.

"But I prefer people do their talking on the pitch and, fair play to him, he stepped up at the end."

After opening league defeats against Hibernian and Hamilton Academical, a point was enough to lift Motherwell above Dundee at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

Although "very unhappy" with two of the three goals his side conceded, Robinson felt they "dominated large parts of the game and deserved a point".

"I'm a wee bit disappointed we didn't take all three," he added. "You could see our team spirit and drive, as well as our quality as well.

"To dominate a game against a Rangers team who have spent large amounts of money, and recruited a lot of good players, shows how good our players are, and don't get the credit for it.

"I thought [Gael] Bigirimana was the best midfielder on the pitch, and people like Chris Cadden and Allan Campbell were excellent. If we play with that desire and quality, we will be okay."

'Motherwell are always in it until the end' - analysis

Former Motherwell forward and Scotland assistant coach James McFadden

Motherwell deserved their point; they caused enough problems for Rangers. Danny Johnson was excellent until he went off.

You just knew that unless Rangers scored another goal to change the dynamic of the game, Motherwell are always in it until the end. That has been a signature of Robinson's side.

It was great to see them back to what they are good at. Hopefully that can be the catalyst for a jump up the league.