BBC Sport - Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea: Missing players were injured - Rafael Benitez
Players absent through injury, not 'bust-up' - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey missed the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea through injury, and not because of a "bust-up" with the Spaniard.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.