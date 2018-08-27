Rob Maclean's team of the week: Boyata, Lafferty, Hartley - and who else?

Three weeks into the Scottish Premiership campaign and it is proving to be a cut-throat season so far, with Hearts the only side with a 100% record.

Motherwell's stoppage-time equaliser on Sunday not only ensured that Stephen Robinson's team gathered their first point to leave Dundee as the only side yet to get off the mark, but it denied Rangers their first away league victory of the season.

It also prevented Steven Gerrard's side taking second spot and allowed Brendan Rodgers' reigning champions to move up behind Hearts after Celtic's edged out Hamilton Academical by a single goal.

But who produced the best individual performances of the weekend? BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean here picks his team of the week.

3-4-3 formation: Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock); Tommie Hoban (Aberdeen), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Peter Hartley (Motherwell); Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian); Tony Watt (St Johnstone), Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian), Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).

Goalkeeper - Jamie MacDonald

The Kilmarnock keeper is consistently one of the best shotstoppers in the Premiership and produced some top saves in a futile attempt to salvage a point against his old team, Hearts.

Defenders - Tommie Hoban, Dedryck Boyata, Peter Hartley

On-loan Watford defender Tommie Hoban has been out injured but scored against Hibs at Easter Road and looks like he'll be a good signing for Aberdeen once he gets into his stride.

Dedryck Boyata's been starring in an Eastenders soap opera over his desire to leave Celtic for a while now. And, with fans holding up a banner saying he was not fit to wear the jersey, all it needed was for the Belgian "bad boy" to score the only goal of the game against Hamilton to turn some of the jeers into cheers.

My goal-scoring back three is completed by another panto villain. Peter Hartley had apologised for saying it was "fun to watch" Rangers' Fabio Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose last season but finished on a high with the final kick of the game to secure a 3-3 draw with the same opponents at Fir Park.

Midfielders - Martin Boyle, Olly Lee, Graeme Shinnie, Daryl Horgan

Martin Boyle's an exciting player to watch and, if the Hibs winger can improve on his decision-making in the attacking areas, he can develop into something special.

Olly Lee makes and takes chances. He's a big player for Hearts as they look to extend a highly promising start to the season.

Graeme Shinnie can play in a variety of positions and sometimes gets moved around too much as it's at the heart of the action where he delivers his most pulsating performances.

Daryl Horgan might be in my selection every weekend with the way he's playing. Whenever the Hibs Irishman's on the ball, you feel something positive is about to happen.

Forwards - Tony Watt, Uche Ikpeazu, Kyle Lafferty

Tony Watt is getting his old sharpness back with each passing game and St Johnstone's winner against Dundee was his fifth goal of the season already.

When he's on his game, Uche Ikpeazu is close to unstoppable and the power he generated on his match-winning header away to Kilmarnock was a bit special.

Having completed his move from Hearts, Kyle Lafferty notched a double on the first start of his second spell with Rangers to prove beyond doubt that the Scottish Professional Football League scriptwriter was having a "Laff" at the weekend.

