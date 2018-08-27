Craig Levein: Hearts manager recovering in hospital

Craig Levein (left) has led his side to an early lead in the Premiership this season

Hearts manager Craig Levein was taken to hospital on Monday morning, the Scottish Premiership leaders have announced.

"Having received medical treatment, Craig is now recovering well in hospital," said a club statement.

"No further comment will be made at this time and the club asks that Craig and his family's privacy be respected, as we all wish him a speedy recovery."

Assistant Austin MacPhee will take over first-team duties until Levein returns.

The former Scotland defender, 53, signed a three-year contract as manager in August 2017.

It is his second spell as Hearts boss after a four-year stint from 2000, after which he moved to Leicester City.

Following three years as Scotland manager, Levein returned to Tynecastle in 2014 to become director of football.

However, he was back in the dugout last year after the sacking of head coach Ian Cathro.

Hearts finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last season but lead the way this term after Levein reshaped the squad during the summer and recording three consecutive victories.

Uche Ikpeazu headed the only goal as Levein's side beat 10-man Kilmarnock on Saturday.