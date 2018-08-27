Dolly Menga: Angola forward joins Livingston on two-year deal

Dolly Menga, left, played for Blackpool last season

Livingston have signed Angola international Dolly Menga on a two-year deal, subject to clearance.

The former Braga and Lierse forward has been training with the Scottish Premiership side over the past week before agreeing terms.

Menga, 25, made eight appearances for Blackpool last season and has 10 caps for his country.

"Dolly was tied up before I got the job and I'm more than happy with what I have seen," said Livi boss Gary Holt.

"We have an extremely competitive squad now and I'm excited to start working with them."

Assistant manager David Martindale added: "We have been extending our networks over the last 4-5 month in our search for new talent.

"We realised fairly early on after promotion that we had to look at the alternative markets in order to bring a different calibre of player to Livingston within our budget.

"We are awaiting international clearance for Dolly and he should be available for Saturday."