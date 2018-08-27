Harrison Reed: Blackburn loan for Southampton midfielder
-
- From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers have signed midfielder Harrison Reed from Premier League side Southampton for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
The 23-year-old links up with the Championship club, having played 30 first-team games for the Saints.
He spent last season on loan to Rovers' second-tier rivals Norwich City, making 43 appearances and scoring one goal.
Harrison, a former England under-20 international, could feature in the EFL Cup game against Lincoln on Tuesday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.