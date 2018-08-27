Richarlison called up by Brazil for the first time for friendly matches

Richarlison said earlier this season he hoped his move to Everton would help him earn a Brazil call-up

Everton forward Richarlison has been rewarded for his good start to the season by winning his first call-up to the Brazil squad.

The 21-year-old replaces Fluminense's Pedro, who has dropped out of the squad for the upcoming friendlies against the United States and El Salvador.

Richarlison has scored three Premier League goals since joining Everton from Watford in a deal worth up to £50m.

He represented Brazil 10 times at under-20 level.

He started the season with two goals against Wolves and one against Southampton but was sent off against Bournemouth on 25 August.