Rayo Vallecano ground closed until at least mid-October after fan complaints

Rayo Vallecano's ground has a capacity of around 15,000

Rayo Vallecano's ground has been closed for safety reasons until at least mid-October after after complaints from fans of the La Liga club.

Saturday's scheduled home with Athletic Bilbao has been postponed as a result.

Fans who attended the home game with Sevilla on 19 August complained the ground was in a dangerous state.

A decision to temporarily close the Vallecas Stadium was taken after a meeting attended by officials from La Liga, the club and the ground's owners.

Renovation work was carried out at the venue before Madrid-based Vallecano's return to La Liga following promotion in May.

However, fans who attended the 4-1 home defeat by Sevilla complained of seeing debris, dust and poles left out.

After the Athletic Bilbao game, Rayo were scheduled to host Alaves on 22 September and Espanyol on 28 September.

Options being discussed include reversing the fixtures so Rayo play away, or holding them behind closed doors.

"La Liga will work to find a solution that suits all parties for the upcoming matches," said a statement from the league.