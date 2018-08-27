Hugo Lloris: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino backs goalkeeper after drink-driving charge

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino proud of 'massive' Spurs win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he "never considered" stripping goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of the captaincy or dropping him after he was charged with drink driving.

France international Lloris, 31, was stopped by police in London in the early hours of Friday.

He played in Spurs' 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United on Monday.

"Hugo knows he made a big mistake. We will support him, knowing it cannot be justified," said Pochettino.

"He has apologised to fans, us, the whole country. He is punishing himself. He feels so bad."

Lloris, who joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012, made his 257th appearance as Tottenham's third win in three games lifted them to second in the table.

He has "wholeheartedly" apologised for the drink-driving incident, saying it was "completely unacceptable".

Lloris was released on bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 11 September.

'If we play like this we can win the title'

A header from Harry Kane and two goals from Lucas Moura sealed a convincing win for Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Spurs, who have finished second once and third twice in the past three seasons, are behind league leaders Liverpool only on goal difference.

"We'll see what happens with the title challenge," said Pochettino, who took charge in 2014.

"The most important thing is to keep calm. If at the end of the season with 10 games to go and we are in a good position then we have already shown we can fight.

"We have good players and good staff, unbelievable fans. We are going to have one of the better stadiums. The club is working so hard and trying to deliver that as soon as possible."

Tottenham have started the Premier League season with wins over Newcastle, Fulham and Manchester United

England captain Kane, who scored his second goal of the season with a 50th-minute header from Kieran Trippier's corner, told Sky Sports: "That's massive to come here and win the way we did - it's a big statement.

"We wanted to start the season well and have got three wins out of three. It's been a fantastic start.

"We're trying to create our own history. We've not been a club who have been at the top of the league year on year, so now we have to be up there.

"We've got that drive and hunger to take the club to the next level."

Man of the match Moura has scored three goals in two games after managing only one in his first 12 matches following a £23m move from Paris St-Germain in January.

"I came to Spurs to win because I believe in the project, the club and the players," said the Brazilian.

"If we play like this every game - I know it's difficult - we are able to win the Premier League and that's why I am here."