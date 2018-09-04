Wrexham v FC Halifax Town

New signing Jake Lawlor could make his Wrexham debut

National League leaders Wrexham will be without Manny Smith through injury, although fellow defender James Jennings may be fit enough to return.

Subject to clearance, new signings Jake Lawlor, a centre-back, and midfielder Brad Walker could make their debuts.

Halifax Town striker Ben Tomlinson injured his knee in the draw at Sutton and could miss out.

That could see Jonathan Edwards promoted from the bench to start at the Racecourse Ground.