Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Levein, West Ham, Hibs, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Crystal Palace

Celtic are competing with Benfica and Porto to sign Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz on a 12-month loan after the 20-year-old was denied a work permit for England's Premier League on his return from his spell at Girona, who are also interested in taking him back to La Liga. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have received no formal offer for striker Moussa Dembele despite the 22-year-old being linked with Marseille, while the Scottish champions are considering a move for Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz. (The Herald)

Osijek winger Eros Grezda has emerged as a £2m target for Rangers as Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard looks to replace Jamie Murphy, who has been ruled out for the season. Rangers signed the 23-year-old Albanian's team-mate, Borsa Barisic, after the sides met in Europa League qualifying. (Daily Record)

Striker Robbie Muirhead and Aaron Tshibola have been training with Kilmarnock and are poised to rejoin the Scottish Premiership club. Muirhead is contracted to MK Dons until June 2019, while Tshibola is surplus to requirements at Aston Villa, despite costing them £5m two years ago. Meanwhile, attacker Greg Stewart is also expected to sign for the Ayrshire club from Birmingham City. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts could be without Craig Levein for up to two months after the 53-year-old manager was taken to hospital on Monday following a heart scare. (Daily Record)

National manager Alex McLeish has posted a warning to West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass and Crystal Palace's James McArthur that their Scotland futures cannot be guaranteed after the midfielders asked not to be considered for next week's friendly against Belgium and the Nations League group tie against Albania. (Daily Telegraph)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish insists that centre-half Jack Hendry has the big-game bottle to come through his sticky spell with Celtic and star for the national team. (Daily Record)

England and Liverpool midfielder James Milner believes the success of Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk at Anfield proves that Scottish football is far better than its many detractors claim - and has refused to rule out a move to Celtic or Rangers himself in future. (The Herald)

Midfielder James Milner has revealed how Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson has turned him into a Rangers fan - by constantly banging on about his beloved Celtic in the Anfield dressing-room. (Evening Times)

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is unlikely to face any Scottish FA disciplinary action after landing on Peter Hartley during Sunday's 3-3 draw, an incident that sparked pushing and shoving from both sets of players as the Motherwell captain lay injured. (Scottish Sun)

Daryl Horgan, the winger who has joined Hibernian from Preston North End, and Hearts back-up goalkeeper Colin Doyle have been named in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming matches against Wales and Poland. (The Scotsman)