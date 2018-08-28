FAI Cup: Derry City drawn against Bohemians in the quarter-finals

Gerard Doherty's (right) penalty save helped Derry beat St Pat's in the second round

Derry City have been drawn against Bohemians in their FAI Cup quarter-final.

The Premier Division rivals will meet in back-to-back matches at the Brandywell after the Candystripes were given home advantage for the cup tie.

The two sides will go head-to-head in the league on Friday, 31 August before next week's cup fixture, with an exact date yet to be confirmed.

Holders Cork City visit First Division side Longford Town in the last eight.

The other quarter-finals will see league leaders Dundalk travel to face Limerick in the other all-Premier Division match while First Division leaders UCD will take on Waterford, who are in third place in the top flight.

Derry advanced from the second round with a dramatic victory over St. Patrick's Athletic, which featured a 95th minute penalty save by captain Gerard Doherty while Bohemians booked their quarter-final spot with a 2-0 win at Galway United.

Bohs last won the FAI Cup in 2008 when they beat Derry in a penalty shoot-out at the RDS in Dublin.

All quarter-finals will be played on the week ending Sunday, September 9