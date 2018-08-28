Greg Stewart: Birmingham forward joins Kilmarnock on loan

Greg Stewart scored three goals in 34 Aberdeen appearances last season

Greg Stewart will return to Aberdeen on Saturday - but in the colours of Kilmarnock after signing on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old spent last season with Killie's next opponents after falling out of favour with the English club.

"I don't see why we can't go to Pittodrie and get three points," the forward told Kilmarnock's website.

"I played against Steve Clarke's team last season and I thought they were a difficult side to play against."

Stewart joined Birmingham from Dundee for £500,000 in August 2016 but has made only six starts for the Blues and does not feature in the Championship club's plans despite a change of manager, with Garry Monk taking over in March.

While on loan to Aberdeen, he made 34 appearances, almost half of them from the bench, scoring three times.

'Looking forward to enjoying my football again'

"I feel I can bring goals and assists and I'm looking forward to enjoying my football again," Stewart said. "Hopefully I can work hard and help the team that way."

Clarke's side sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership table, one point behind the Dons, after three games.

"Playing against them, you could tell they were a good side and you could see he was building something here," the striker added.

"I feel we've got a good squad here with a mixture of experience and young boys. There's a good energy."

Stewart, whose Birmingham contract expires next summer, was part of a prolific strike force for Cowdenbeath with Kane Hemmings, now of Notts County, and both won moves to Dundee.

He scored 15 goals in his first season at Dens Park and was nominated for the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award.