Steven Gerrard: Rangers close to signing Eros Grezda from Osijek, says boss

Eros Grezda has scored once in six international appearances for Albania

Rangers are close to completing the £2m signing of Albania winger Eros Grezda from Osijek, manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

The 23-year-old is currently having a medical and is poised to join former club-mate Borna Barisic at Ibrox.

Grezda did not play in either leg of Rangers' Europa League meeting with the Croatian side because of injury.

"He is an excellent player and the fans will love him because he can contribute in the final third," Gerrard said.

"He's really quick, very direct and he comes in with international experience. All going well, hopefully he'll be a big player for us moving forward."

Gerrard revealed that Barisic and Nikola Katic - who faced Grezda while with Slaven Belupo - believe he was "by a mile Osijek's best player last season".

Grezda, who will not be involved in the Europa League play-off second leg with FC Ufa on Thursday, will become Gerrard's 13th summer recruit.