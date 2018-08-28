Tyrone Mears: West Bromwich Albion sign defender on short-term deal

Tyrone Mears (left) and Darren Moore (centre) played alongside each other for Derby during the 2007-08 Premier League season

Championship side West Bromwich Albion have signed defender Tyrone Mears on a rolling contract until January.

The 35-year-old - who has played for Preston, Derby, Burnley and Bolton - has spent the last three years in Major League Soccer with Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United and Minnesota United.

"Tyrone has got a wealth of experience and is a very fit footballer," said Albion boss Darren Moore.

"He's got massive experience and I'm pleased to have him here."

Moore has confirmed on the club's website that Mears will feature in West Brom's Carabao Cup second-round tie at home to Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

