Harry Kewell: Notts County approach Crawley about manager availability

Harry Kewell's appointment at Crawley was his first job in management

Notts County have approached fellow League Two club Crawley about making Harry Kewell their next manager, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

County are manager-less having parted company with Kevin Nolan on Sunday after a six-game winless run.

The Magpies have also approached AFC Wimbledon for permission to speak to their manager Neal Ardley.

Kewell, 39, has been head coach of Crawley since May 2017, winning 18 of his 57 games in charge.

Notts County are currently bottom of League Two and Crawley are 14th. AFC Wimbledon are 15th in League One having won just one of their five league games this season.

Ardley will take charge of Wimbledon against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.