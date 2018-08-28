Bobby Burns joins Livingston as Hearts prepare for Demetri Mitchell return

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

  • From the section Hearts
Bobby Burns is moving to Livingston from Premiership rivals Hearts
Left-sided Bobby Burns can operate at full-back, in midfield or as an attacker

Hearts' summer signing Bobby Burns is moving to Premiership rivals Livingston on loan.

The versatile 18-year-old has made four appearances for the Tynecastle side since moving from Glenavon.

Hearts are expected to complete a loan return for Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell.

Mitchell played 11 times for Hearts last season, scoring once, before missing much of the latter part of the campaign through injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport