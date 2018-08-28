Harry Bunn: Southend United sign Bury striker on season-long loan

Harry Bunn scored against Manchester City at the Etihad for Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup replay in March 2017

League One side Southend United have signed striker Harry Bunn on a season-long loan from Bury.

Bunn, 25, previously played under Southend boss Chris Powell when the pair were at Huddersfield Town.

He scored 17 goals in 98 games for the Terriers before joining Bury last season and playing 43 times as the Shakers were relegated to League Two.

Powell said: "Harry's a player I trust. I've worked with him before and he did really well for me at Huddersfield."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.