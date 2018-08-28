South Africa's Siphiwe Tshabalala set to move to Turkey

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the first goal of the 2010 World Cup for South Africa on home soil

South Africa midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has flown to Turkey to finalise a move to newly promoted top-flight side BB Erzurumspor.

It will be the first club outside of South Africa for the 33-year-old, who has spent nearly after 12 years at Kaizer Chiefs.

"I want to thanks the supporters for their Love & Peace," the Chiefs' captain said on the club's twitter account.

"It has been a great ride for almost 12 years. I have enjoyed every minute of it."

Before joining Kaizer Cheifs in 2007 he spent three year with Free State Stars having begun his senior career with Alexandra United.

He has 90 caps for Bafana Bafane and is best remembered for scoring the first goal of the 2010 World Cup on home soil in the 1-1 draw with Mexico.