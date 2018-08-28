Lionel Road Stadium: Brentford will stay at Griffin Park for entire 2019-20 season

Lionel Road will hold 17,250 fans when it is completed

Brentford have delayed moving to their new stadium at Lionel Road until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Bees had earmarked a December 2019 'move-in' date but "operational challenges" at the under-construction stadium have prompted a rethink.

They will now play all of next term at their current Griffin Park home.

"Our view is that an end-of-season move is best. It gives us the chance to give Griffin Park a proper full season's send-off," the Championship club said.

Rugby union club London Irish are also expected to become tenants of the venue.

Brentford are not the only club in the capital to face delays over a new stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur have had administrative and logistical issues to contend with, having planned to move into the revamped White Hart Lane in time for the start of the current season.

Special dispensation was sought to move Champions League fixtures to Wembley, while Premier League matches were also switched to the national stadium.