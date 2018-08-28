NI League Cup second round: Glenavon crash out in shock loss to Dergview

Glenavon pressed for an equaliser in the second-half but were unable to avoid a major cup upset

Glenavon crashed out of the League Cup when they suffered a shock second round defeat at home to Dergview.

The Championship side recorded an unlikely 1-0 win at Mourneview Park thanks to a Matthew Callaghan goal late in the first half.

Holders Dungannon Swifts needed extra-time to beat Limavady United 2-1, as did Glentoran who beat Larne 3-2.

H&W Welders' match against Portstewart was abandoned due to a serious knee injury to Welders' Dan McMurray.

It was 1-1 between the sides in the first period of extra-time at Tillysburn Park when the defender collided with one of his own players.

Callaghan's winner for Dergview came from a free-kick that hit the wall and looped to the back post, where he headed home what proved to be the decisive goal.

Dylan Davidson was the hero for the Glens at the Oval, sliding home a winner at the back post, while it was a Limavady own goal that sent the Swifts through at Stangmore Park.

At Windsor Park, Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth hit five goals as the Blues hammered Premier Intermediate League side Moyola Park 8-0.

Three of the striker's goals came within the space of four second-half minutes as David Healy's men made their quality tell after the break.

Irish Cup holders Coleraine needed a last-minute winner from Ian Parkhill to overcome Ballyclare Comrades.

The Championship team were on course to cause an upset when Gary Donnelly gave them an early lead before Jamie McGonigle equalised for the Bannsiders.

Irish Premiership holders Crusaders also had to come from behind after Dylan Wilson gave the PSNI an early lead at Seaview, but two goals from David Cushley helped the Crues to a 4-1 victory.

Ballymena United and Cliftonville both enjoyed comfortable 5-1 home wins over third-tier opposition, beating Dollingstown and Lisburn Distillery respectively.

Leroy Millar bagged a brace for United while Joe Gormley did the same for the Reds.

Stewart Nixon hit a hat-trick in the last ten minutes of the game as Carrick hammered Sport & Leisure Swifts, with Daniel Kelly also scoring two.

The third match to go to extra-time was at Shamrock Park, where home side Portadown ran out 3-0 winners over Tobermore United.

