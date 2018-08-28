Tristan Nydam: St Johnstone take midfielder on loan from Ipswich

Nydam started 12 Championship matches for Ipswich Town last season

St Johnstone have signed 18-year-old midfielder Tristan Nydam on loan from Ipswich Town until January.

The teenager made 20 appearances for the English Championship side last season but has not featured since Paul Hurst took over as manager this summer.

He arrives at McDiarmid Park as Murray Davidson prepares for surgery on an ankle problem.

"I'm energetic, I like to put a tackle in," the England U19 international, told the Perth club's website:

"I'm all right at passing, so I have a few qualities I can bring."

Nydam will add competition for places in central midfield at McDiarmid Park with the club unsure how long Davidson will be missing for.

Manager Tommy Wright told St Johnstone's website: "He may only be 18, but he has first-team experience and has played in the Ipswich v Norwich derby, as well as against other big Championship clubs.

"He's predominantly left footed and can fulfil a number of different roles in the middle of the park.

"He can play as a holding midfielder if required but can also be box-to-box. He's also very comfortable on the ball and is good in possession.

"He's a tenacious player who works extremely hard. He ticks all of the boxes that you want in a midfielder."

On Davidson's injury concern, Wright added: "We're hoping that it's just going to be a clean-up operation but you can never be 100% sure until the surgeon goes in and has a look."

