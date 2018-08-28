Jay Saunders: Maidstone United part company with long-serving manager

Jay Saunders led Maidstone to promotion to the National League in 2016

Maidstone United have parted company with long-serving manager Jay Saunders by mutual consent.

Saunders had been at the club since 2011 and led the Stones to three promotions, climbing from the Isthmian League to the National League.

However, the Kent club have now lost four of their first seven games and are 19th in the table.

"This is a day none of us wanted to come," chief executive Bill Williams said of the decision.

"Jay has become synonymous with Maidstone United over recent years and his place in our club's history is assured. His influence went beyond the first team to the academy, player development centres and soccer schools.

"He will always have a special place at the club, we thank him for everything he's done and wish him the very best in wherever his football journey takes him next."