Jordan Graham: Wolves winger joins Ipswich Town on loan

Jordan Graham joined Wolves permanently in January 2015 following a spell on loan at Molineux

Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Wolves winger Jordan Graham on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old had a loan spell with Fulham last season, but only made three substitute league appearances.

Graham previously had a short loan stint with the Tractor Boys in 2013 when he was on the books at Aston Villa, featuring twice.

The former England Under-17 international becomes Ipswich's 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

