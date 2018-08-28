Kenny Miller: Dundee poised to sign former Rangers striker & ex-Livingston boss

Miller started all seven games for Livingston, scoring one goal, before his exit as player-manager

Veteran striker Kenny Miller is poised to sign for Dundee after his brief spell as player-manager of Livingston.

The 38-year-old former Rangers forward will undergo a medical on Wednesday after opting to join former Ibrox team-mate Neil McCann at Dens Park.

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs was keen on signing Miller after his seven-week spell at Livingston ended on 20 August.

But Miller will instead join the Scottish Premiership's bottom club, who have lost their opening three fixtures.