Match ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ajax 0.
Champions League: Ajax return to Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2014
Four-time European champions Ajax secured their Champions League return with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Dynamo Kiev to reach the group stage for the first time since 2014.
The Eredivisie side followed up their qualifying play-off round first leg win with a goalless draw in Ukraine.
The draw for the group stage takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST.
Elsewhere, Celtic's conquerors AEK Athens recorded a 3-2 aggregate win against Hungarian side MOL Vidi.
The Greek champions will be joined in the draw by Swiss side Young Boys, whom defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in Croatia to win 3-2 on aggregate.
The three remaining play-off second-leg fixtures take place on Wednesday at 19:45 BST.
Benfica travel to Greece to face PAOK with the tie poised at 1-1, PSV Eindhoven hold a 3-2 lead over visitors Bate Borisov, while FC Red Bull Salzburg host Red Star Belgrade following a goalless first leg.
Line-ups
Dynamo Kiev
- 71Boyko
- 94KedzioraBooked at 14mins
- 26Burda
- 44Kádár
- 23Pivaric
- 5SydorchukBooked at 54minsSubstituted forShaparenkoat 64'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 29BuyalskiySubstituted forRusynat 85'minutes
- 15Tsygankov
- 8ShepelevSubstituted forHarmashat 45'minutes
- 7Verbic
- 89Supriaha
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 6das Neves Pinheiro
- 9Morozyuk
- 10Shaparenko
- 19Harmash
- 30Shabanov
- 43Rusyn
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 5WöberSubstituted forEitingat 79'minutes
- 6van de BeekSubstituted forde Witat 85'minutes
- 20Schöne
- 21de Jong
- 22ZiyechBooked at 34mins
- 9Huntelaar
- 10TadicBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 7Neres
- 15Eiting
- 19Labyad
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
- 35Bakker
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ajax 0.
Attempt saved. Vladyslav Supriaha (Dynamo Kyiv) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Hakim Ziyech.
Offside, Ajax. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar tries a through ball, but Dani de Wit is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dani de Wit.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax).
Vladyslav Supriaha (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Nazariy Rusyn replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Dani de Wit replaces Donny van de Beek.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Carel Eiting replaces Maximilian Wöber.
Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Tomasz Kedziora tries a through ball, but Benjamin Verbic is caught offside.
Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).
Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lasse Schöne (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv).
Attempt missed. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josip Pivaric.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv).
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Mykola Shaparenko replaces Serhiy Sydorchuk.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).
Attempt missed. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Offside, Ajax. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.