Match ends, AEK Athens 1, MOL Vidi 1.
AEK Athens v MOL Vidi
Line-ups
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 2Bakakis
- 4Oikonomou
- 5Lampropoulos
- 23HultBooked at 90mins
- 25Galanopoulos
- 8Gomes SimoesBooked at 80mins
- 20MantalosSubstituted forCosicat 90'minutes
- 17KlonaridisSubstituted forPonceat 62'minutes
- 3Oliveira LopesBooked at 80mins
- 10LivajaBooked at 90minsSubstituted fordos Santos Saldanhaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Giakoumakis
- 15Cosic
- 16Tsintotas
- 22Ponce
- 24Svarnas
- 70Botos
- 95dos Santos Saldanha
MOL Vidi
- 74Kovacsik
- 5FiolaBooked at 47mins
- 23JuhászBooked at 90mins
- 3Souza dos Santos
- 22dos Santos Tavares
- 11NegoBooked at 38mins
- 8HadzicBooked at 42mins
- 19NikolovBooked at 7minsSubstituted forPátkaiat 45'minutes
- 10Kovács
- 7LazovicBooked at 90mins
- 44Scepovic
Substitutes
- 12Tujvel
- 13Berecz
- 17Pátkai
- 25Tamas
- 55Toth
- 65Hangya
- 70Sós
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 29,774
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Booking
Danko Lazovic (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) is shown the red card.
Booking
Niklas Hult (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, AEK Athens 1, MOL Vidi 1.
Attempt missed. Roland Juhász (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marko Scepovic.
Attempt saved. Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Uros Cosic.
Foul by Paulo Vinicius (MOL Vidi).
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, MOL Vidi. Anel Hadzic tries a through ball, but Roland Juhász is caught offside.
István Kovács (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens) because of an injury.
Booking
Roland Juhász (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by István Kovács (MOL Vidi).
Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Uros Cosic replaces Petros Mantalos.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vasilios Barkas (AEK Athens) because of an injury.
Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Alef.
Hand ball by Attila Fiola (MOL Vidi).
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Alef replaces Marko Livaja.
Attempt saved. Danko Lazovic (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Hélder Lopes (AEK Athens) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Booking
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Máté Pátkai (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andre Simoes (AEK Athens).
Foul by Marko Livaja (AEK Athens).
Roland Juhász (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Adam Kovacsik.
Attempt saved. Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hélder Lopes.
Offside, AEK Athens. Hélder Lopes tries a through ball, but Marko Livaja is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) because of an injury.
Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Vasilios Barkas.
Attempt saved. Marko Scepovic (MOL Vidi) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danko Lazovic.
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens).
Paulo Vinicius (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.