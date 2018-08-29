Jess Fishlock says World Cup qualification with Wales would be career highlight

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales record cap holder is urging Wales fans to make life difficult for England

2019 World Cup qualifier: Wales v England Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Wales' most capped footballer Jess Fishlock says earning World Cup qualification would be the greatest achievement of her career.

Wales will reach a World Cup for the first time since 1958 if they beat England in what is a "grudge match", according to England boss Phil Neville.

Fishlock, 32, who has won trophies in four countries, says World Cup qualification would top the lot.

"It's really fun to be a part of a game of such magnitude," Fishlock explained.

"We are relaxed and focused. But I think a lot of us senior players are really excited to be playing in a game this big for Wales.

"I don't know how I could put into words how I would feel if we qualified and it would probably also be a feeling I have never felt before; I wouldn't know until if it is to happen.

"It would be the best thing ever in my career by far, and one of the best feelings in my life. If it happens, come and ask me and I will try and describe that feeling."

Wales have already far exceeded expectations in what has been an extraordinary qualification campaign.

They are yet to concede a single goal in 810 minutes, lead a group including World Cup semi-finalists England and also produced an unlikely rearguard action to pull off a shock 0-0 draw with the Lionesses at Southampton's St Mary's in April.

Friday's contest with England at Rodney Parade in Newport sold out in less than 24 hours and Fishlock says she is acutely aware of the potential legacy of a fruitful campaign.

Jess Fishlock is Wales' all-time leading appearance maker

'A football way of life'

"What the men did in the Euro 2016 (reaching the semi final) was great for us to watch as fans and we have carried that hype into this campaign," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"Moving forward, we can push this country forward into a football way of life.

"This is so special because we are making it easier for the next generation (to play women's football).

"This game (against England) is not just a game of football; it is changing an entire nation.

"Our campaign, whether or not we get out of it what we want, has changed a nation and that is something we will remember forever, our success has changed thinking and that is an amazing feeling."

'Home field advantage should be exactly that'

Fishlock believes the Football Association of Wales made the right decision in opting to stage the match at Rodney Parade, home of League Two side Newport County, rather than opting for a larger ground.

"We want any advantage we can get, isn't that what playing at home is all about?," she said.

"We went to Southampton and played in front of over 20,000 people, cheering every time England got a corner or we made a mistake.

"Home field advantage is supposed to be exactly that and we feel Rodney Parade will give us an edge - and it is supposed to.

"If it doesn't, all credit to England. But every time we have played there, we have done well.

"We are very aware of the comments that have been made. But this is not an event, it is not a spectacle, it is the end of 18 months of sacrifice upon sacrifice from our team.

"When the decision was made to pick Rodney Parade, it was picked to give us the best possible chance of qualifying for the World Cup. It was not done to maximise money from fans for a one off event.

"It was the right choice, I believe that wholeheartedly. We played Russia at the Newport Stadium and you could tell it rattled them.

"Newport is home for us... it wasn't as enjoyable, playing at the Liberty Stadium."

'Can we do it? Yes we can'

Despite Wales being as big as an 11/1 outside bet with bookies to beat England, Fishlock is adamant Jayne Ludlow's team can achieve a place in the history books.

Wales were not expected to qualify from a tough group also containing daunting trips to Russia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

"Every game for us in this campaign has been a 'must win' or 'you can't lose' situation, that is just the way it is when you (attempt to) qualify for the World Cup from Europe," the Seattle Reign midfielder explained.

"We have not done it easy, it's been insane really.

"It is phenomenal, not conceding yet in the campaign. I said that to a friend after the last game, if I was outside looking in on that stat, it is a pretty epic stat.

"England will be hurting from the St Mary's result, they are going to be coming at us with a little bit more bite and attitude about them, because they are still going to be really annoyed at the fact we held them to a 0-0.

"But we believe and on our side, everyone who is watching the game, they will have the same mentality: 'Wales could do it', that is the narrative. Can we do it? Yes we can."