South Africa coach Stuart Baxter warns against complacency

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter led Bafana Bafana to a 2-0 win over Nigeria in the first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has warned to his squad and fans that their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will not be a one-sided affair.

Baxter was speaking as he named a a 22-man squad for Group E clash in Durban on 8 September.

Bafana Bafana are looking to bounce back from failing to qualify for the World Cup qualifiers

"When you look at global football, the names of the countries are becoming less and less important," he warned.

"Iceland were only four or five years ago a total no-hoper and on this African continent we get constant surprises from teams that only five or six years ago would have been whipping boys.

Baxter and South Africa flopped in last year's World Cup qualifiers where they were beaten both home and away by the Cape Verde Islands - a country whose population could fit into a Johannesburg suburb.

"Global football is changing and this Libyan team are more like a club team because of the war-torn country they are from," he pointed out.

"They are almost constantly in camp together, affording their coach a lot of time to prepare the team and I have seen this team give Morocco a real scare.

"I see this team (Libya) as a well organised team - maybe not with the household names that Senegal, Cameroon and the Ivory Coast have, but this is a workman-like team that will present a real challenge for us.

"And, I would guess, in all humility, it has not been a strength of South Africa when they take on some of these countries that, on paper, are not the greatest on the planet.

"So, we need to know that, to start with, names mean nothing anymore but performances mean something and we have got to try to make sure that we give the sort of performance that is going to give us the three points. This is certainly a Libyan team that is capable."

South Africa also suffered severe embarrassment against so-called minnows as they failed to qualify for the 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers, when they were beaten away by Mauritania and held at home by Mauritania and The Gambia.

Their results in supposedly easy games contrast with a 2-0 win they achieved in Nigeria last year at the start of the 2019 qualifiers.

Seychelles are the other team in the group leaving South Africa and Nigeria as the favourites to reach the finals in Cameroon.

South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sfiso Hlanti (both Bidvest Wits), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Bidvewst Wits), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United),

Midfielders: Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France)

Strikers: Keegan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Lebo Mothiba (Lille, France), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Belgium), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns).