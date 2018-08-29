Ivory Coast's Seydou Doumbia makes Girona seventh club in 10 years

Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia has played in Japan, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, England and Portugal

Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia says he is ready for a new adventure in the Spanish league after signing a three-year deal with Girona.

The 30-year-old joins his seventh club in ten years after failing to score on loan at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 14 matches last season.

"I'm leaving Sporting for a new adventure with Girona," Doumbia announced on his Instagram page.

"I plan to give everything to ensure the club attains its desire to grow.

"This move to discover one of the world's biggest football championship remains an extremely exciting challenge."

Doumbia, who played in his homeland, Japan and Switzerland before his 2010 move to CSKA Moscow, where he scored 84 goals in 130 games.

After winning two league and four domestic titles in Russia, the Ivorian switched to Italian side AS Roma in January 2015.

He made only 13 appearances for Roma before returning to former club CSKA Moscow on loan in August 2015, scoring five goals in 13 appearances.

Another loan spell at English side Newcastle in the second half of the 2015/2016 season ended in a big disappointment as he made only three substitute appearances.

In the 2016/17 season he scored 21 goals in 33 games while on loan with Swiss side Basel, winning the League and Cup double.

He played once in the 2010 World Cup and has nine goals in 39 appearances for the Ivory Coast.

Doumbia was part of the Elephants squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations title.