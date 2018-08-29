Scotland Women ready for "biggest game" against Switzerland

Lisa Evans (left) and Erin Cuthbert are Scotland's leading scorers in the campaign with three goals each

Scotland must beat Switzerland in Paisley to keep automatic hopes of reaching the Women's World Cup alive.

The Swiss top Group 2 with six wins from six, with Shelley Kerr's side three points behind going into the final two fixtures.

The Scots can guarantee first place with a 2-0 victory on Thursday followed by a win in Albania on 4 September.

The four best runners-up from seven European groups will play-off for one remaining spot at France 2019.

Prior to kick-off, Scotland are ranked fifth of the teams in second, with results against the first, third and fourth-placed teams taken into account.

"It is the biggest game of my career and probably the careers of a lot of these girls in the team," said captain Rachel Corsie.

"We've not laboured it too much," she told BBC Scotland. "Everyone knows at the back of their mind what's at stake.

"The biggest thing was getting to this stage of the campaign and knowing we're still in it and we are."

Switzerland beat Scotland 1-0 in April, Lara Dickenmann scoring the only goal in Schaffhausen.

"We competed and probably should've got something in the second half," recalled Corsie. "That gives us confidence knowing if we go out there and leave everything on the park we can get something from the game.

"We believe in each other and encourage each other every single day and make sure we're in a position where we can perform and do our best."

The Swiss, ranked 18th in the world - three places above Scotland, go to third-placed Poland in their last qualifier.

Last year, Scotland reached their first major finals - the European Championship in the Netherlands.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Hibernian); Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jenny Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Sophie Howard (Reading), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Zoe Ness (Durham United), Jane Ross (West Ham United)