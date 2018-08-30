Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
FC Ufa15:00Rangers
Venue: Neftyanik Stadium

Ufa v Rangers: Late arrival won't hamper us - Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard arrives at the pre-match media conference
Steven Gerrard needed Uefa approval for a late media conference after Rangers' late arrival

Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly was not part of the squad that travelled to Russia Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg with Ufa.

The Malian has still not recovered from a thigh strain that has ruled him out of the last four matches.

Fellow midfielder Ross McCrorie returns from suspension after missing the 3-3 draw with Motherwell, but left-back Borna Barisic is cup-tied.

Jamie Murphy, Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter remain on the sidelines.

Rangers take a 1-0 lead into the second leg as they looking to book a place in the group stage of a European competition for the first time in eight years.

While Steven Gerrard's side dropped domestic league points on Sunday, drawing 3-3 with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, Ufa slipped to third bottom of the Russian Premier League after a 2-0 defeat at home to leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

It was Ufa's third defeat in four games without a victory, the 2-2 draw away to Progres Niederkorn that took them through to the Europa League play-off round being the only game in which they have found the net during that run.

Coach Sergie Tomarov has admitted that the mood in his dressing-room is not good at the moment but is hoping that facing what he describes as the biggest game in the club's history will inspire his players.

It would be the first time Ufa have reached the group stage since being established in 2011.

Rival boss Gerrard has also been stressing the significance of reaching the group stage for his club.

"I wouldn't say it's the biggest game in our history because the history at Rangers is so big," he said. "It's our responsibility to try and help that and to add to that. We have a responsibility to try to bring European football back.

"We've worked so hard and put a lot of effort in to get this chance, I just hope the players seize this moment."

Rangers were forced to apply for special dispensation from Uefa to hold a late press conference after arriving in Russia at 10pm local time.

However, Gerrard did not think that touching down just 21 hours before kick-off would hamper his team.

"We'll be staying on UK time, so we've arrived maybe a few hours late, but we've done all our preparation back in Glasgow for the game," said the former Liverpool skipper, who will wait until the day of the game to inspect Ufa's artificial surface.

"That's quite normal. You always take into consideration the length of flight, the arrival time and the time change, and we decided the best way to do it was to stay on UK time and do the preparation back in Glasgow."

Top Stories