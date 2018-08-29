Caleb Ekuban: Leeds forward moves to Trabzonspor on season-long loan

Caleb Ekuban last played for Leeds against QPR on the final day of last season

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has moved to Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old Italian moved to Elland Road last summer from Chievo for an undisclosed fee and has played 21 times for the Championship club.

He scored two goals for Leeds - one on his debut in a EFL Cup win over Port Vale and the other in a 2-1 win over Bolton in March.

Trabzonspor finished fifth in the Turkish top flight last season.

