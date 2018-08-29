Julien Ngoy: Stoke City forward loaned to Grasshopper Club Zürich
- From the section Stoke
Stoke forward Julien Ngoy has joined Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zürich on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Walsall, making 13 league appearances and scoring 3 goals.
Belgian Ngoy has made played first-team games for the Potters as a substitute, including six in the Premier League.
Grasshoppers finished ninth in the Swiss Super League last season, the country's top tier.
