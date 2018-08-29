Joe Martin: Bristol Rovers sign Stevenage defender on loan
Bristol Rovers have signed defender Joe Martin from League Two club Stevenage on loan until January.
The 29-year-old has amassed over 300 senior appearances during spells at Millwall, Gillingham and Blackpool.
The left-back, who can also play in midfield, featured 23 times in the league during the Lions' League One promotion season in 2016-17.
Pirates boss Darrell Clarke told the Rovers website: "Joe offers us experience in that position."
