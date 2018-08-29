'Stand down fans!' How an Oxford fan helped reunite Sheldon Baptiste with his shirt

There was a happy ending to the Oxford United shirt story

Oxford United midfielder Shandon Baptiste's first senior goal was one to savour.

First a shimmy, a drag back inside to bamboozle a defender and then a scorcher into the top corner. Schoolboys own stuff.

The sort of goal you would quite like to have a memento to remember it by.

However, in the excitement of Tuesday's 3-0 League Cup win at Newport County, the 20-year-old handed his match shirt to a young fan.

After a change of heart, the 20-year-old decided he wanted the top back and fans helped track down the lucky supporter.

There's a happy ending for everyone, as the fan who got the shirt has agreed to hand it back and will be presented with a signed shirt in return.