Declan Rice must decide if heart feels 'more Irish or English' - Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says Declan Rice has "a big problem" as he weighs up whether to pledge his future to England or the Republic of Ireland.

The Hammers defender has three senior caps for the Republic, but they all came in friendly games leaving him free to declare his allegiance to England.

Pellegrini said: "His heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English.

"With England he will have big competition but I think he is able to take that challenge."

Declan Rice helped West Ham come from a goal down to beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

London-born Rice, 19, has been omitted from Martin O'Neill's Republic squad for their next two games as he considers switching his allegiance to England.

The Republic face Wales in their opening Uefa Nations League game on 6 September before a friendly against Poland five days later.

O'Neill said England had spoken to the player, who has been criticised by current Republic player James McClean and former international Kevin Kilbane for considering his international future.

Pellegrini believes Rice can have a big future with England should he decide to turn his back on the Republic of Ireland.

"Maybe for him it can be more easy to play for Ireland but if you trust in yourself and you feel that you are an English player. It is a personal decision," Pellegrini said.

"It is very difficult to give advice but I am always speaking with him because he is young.

"When you are 19, you need to be strong - he is a strong player, he is a good technical player. I think he has a big future."