Robert Page names Wales Under-21 squad for Euro 2019 qualifiers

George Thomas came on as a substitute to make his senior Wales debut against Mexico

Forward George Thomas has been included in Wales' Under-21 squad for the Euro 2019 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Portugal in Bangor in September.

Thomas, 21, on loan at Scunthorpe United from Leicester City, won his first senior cap in May's friendly against Mexico.

Under-21 manager Rob Page has also named Swansea City pair Joe Rodon and Dan James in his squad.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ashley Baker earns a first call-up.

Wales face Liechtenstein at Bangor's Nantporth Stadium on Friday 7 September before hosting Portugal at the same venue on Tuesday, 11 September.

Page's side are fourth in Group B, eight points behind leaders Bosnia-Herzegovina and six points behind second placed Portugal.

Wales Under-21 squad: Pilling, Evans, Coxe, Norrington-Davies, Poole, Harries, Rodon, Christie Davies, Lewis, Harris, Babos, Morrell, Thomas, Matondo, Cullen, Broadhead, James, Baker.